Louise M. Procanyn, 84, of Northampton, PA passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Slate Belt Nursing & Rehab Center in Bangor, PA. Born April 30, 1935 in Lehighton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Della (Ziegenfus) Balliet. She was the wife of the late William J. Procanyn with whom she shared 59 years of marriage with prior to his death in November 2019.
Louise was employed by Tama Manufacturing Co., Northampton, PA where she worked as a seamstress for many years before her retirement in 2001. Louise was a long-time member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary R. C. Church, Northampton, Pa.
Surviving are brother, Thomas Balliet of El Paso, TX and son-in-law, Stuart Tudge of Saylorsburg. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Procanyn in 2018 and an infant daughter.
A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Msgr., Thomas Koons officiating. Family and close friends may gather from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption BVM Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020