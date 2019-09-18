|
|
Louise M. Stocker, 92, formerly of Center Valley, died at Blough Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Bethlehem on September 16, 2019. Born on November 21, 1926 in Allentown, she was the son of the late Peter and Wilhemina (Heffel) Dalcin. Louise was a graduate of William Allen High School, Class of 1944. Starting in high school, she was employed by and later became the head secretary of the Economic Development Department at PP&L, where she worked from 1944 to 1956. It was there that she met her beloved late husband Donald, to whom she was married until Donald's death on June 14, 2012. After her husband's retirement in 1983, she and Donald traveled the country and engaged in extensive community volunteer activity, such as Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and administrative work for several churches and other non-profit groups. Louise, who had a wonderful laugh, was a life-long devout Catholic (St. Joseph's in Limeport/Coopersburg was her home church for decades); a wonderful cook; loved sports, especially the Phillies, who she listened to on her transistor radio; was a voracious reader (she devoured mystery novels); walked; did crossword puzzles and word searches; danced with her husband in the living room of their home; played double solitaire nightly with Donald in the kitchen of their home; gardened, took care of the house and the lawn; enjoyed decorating the house for Halloween (she even dressed up in a costume to hand out candy); relished dining out, particularly at the Copperhead on Tuesday nights with Donald; and most especially, was a wonderful Mom to her family, whom she loved very dearly and of whom she was so very proud.
Survivors: Son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Marliese of Center Valley; daughter Susan Phillips and son-in-law Joseph Phillips; precious grand-daughters Samantha Phillips and Laura Phillips, who she lovingly doted upon, all of Coopersburg; brother Robert Dalcin and sister-in-law Joann, of Gilbert, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Richard and sister Arlene.
Louise will be greatly and forever missed by her entire family, and all who were fortunate enough to meet her. Years ago, her children bought her a t-shirt for Mother's Day which said "World's Greatest Mom." Truly, she was, and will always remain!
Services: Visitation will be held from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM on Monday, September 23, 2019, all at St. Joseph's Church 5050 Saint Josephs Road Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, which she always said were for the living and not the dead, to the Southern Lehigh Public Library, 3200 Preston Lane, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019