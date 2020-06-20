Louise McEllroy, 77, formerly of Macungie, died June 19, 2020 in Above and Beyond West End. She was the wife of the late Gilbert McEllroy. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George Moore and Isabel S. (Carter) Fowler. She was a dishwasher for the Brass Rail. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Louise is survived by her brother, James Fowler of Macungie; daughter, Lorraine. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Fowler. Memorial services will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 11:00 to 11:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



