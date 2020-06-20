Louise McEllroy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise McEllroy, 77, formerly of Macungie, died June 19, 2020 in Above and Beyond West End. She was the wife of the late Gilbert McEllroy. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George Moore and Isabel S. (Carter) Fowler. She was a dishwasher for the Brass Rail. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Louise is survived by her brother, James Fowler of Macungie; daughter, Lorraine. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Fowler. Memorial services will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 11:00 to 11:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved