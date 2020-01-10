Home

Louise Panik


1948 - 2020
Louise Panik Obituary
Louise Panik, 71 of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born April 14, 1948 in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Stauffer) and Metro Buddock. She was married to the late Thomas Panik.

Louise is survived by her sons; Thaddius Panik and Justin Panik and wife, Marianela, brother, William Buddock, and a granddaughter, Alexia. She was predeceased by her brother, George H. Buddock.

Services are private. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Development Office, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
