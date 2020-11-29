1/
Louise Prather
Louise Vehle Prather, 102, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Jack L. Prather. Born in Sherman TX, she was a daughter of the late Otto F. and Katie Lou (Mitchell) Vehle. She was a graduate of Kutztown University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education. Louise was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown, where she helped in the library, was a member of the Elderberries Group, was chairperson of the UGLY quilts group that made quilts for the Sixth Street Shelter, and was a member of the American Baptist Women's Mission. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club where she served as an officer and president as well as hostess of Cosmo reunion luncheons. She served on the board of the Allentown Woman's Club, the Heart Association, the Cancer Society, the Salvation Army Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts of Allentown, and WELD of the United Way. She was an initial member of Solicitation for March of Dimes. During World War II, Louise was a Camp Fire Girls guardian of teenage girls in Texas and held the rank of Torchbearer. She was active in the Raub School PTA and was a home room coordinator.

Survivors: sister-in-law, Mary M. Vehle, San Antonio TX; niece, Patricia T. Wegener, Las Vegas NV; cousin, Oscar Wehle, Dayton OH; great nieces; great nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Howard L., daughter, Virginia L., brother, Otto M. Vehle, sisters, Ada Lena Vehle and Teresa Wegener, and nephew, Joe Wegener.

Services: Due to the current health situation and the church's "closed building" status, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 4601 W. Tilghman St. 18104, Salvation Army, 144 N. Eighth St. Allentown 18101, Lehigh County Conference of Churches, 38 S. Eighth St. Allentown 18101, or charity of choice.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

November 27, 2020
She will be truly missed!
I will especially miss all her stories she used to tell me.
And all the newspaper clipping and cartoons she would send that made me laugh!
Rest in peace my "Angel"
Patricia Wegener
