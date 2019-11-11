|
Louise Siegfried Owen, 85, of Mechanicsburg died Friday, November 8, 2019 in Brookdale Grandon Farms, Mechanicsburg. She was married to James R. Owen who died in 2015. Born in Fullerton she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mabel (Smith) Knecht Siegfried. A 1951 graduate of Whitehall High School, Louise continued her education at Kutztown University graduating in 1955 with a Bachelors Degree in Library Science. She began her working career as an elementary school teacher at the former Fullerton School in 1955. A position she held until her first child was born. After her children were grown, she took a position at Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit #13 working in Harrisburg for 20 years. After retirement, Louise was an archivist for the Dauphin County Historical Society working at the John Harris Mansion for 10 years. She was a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Fullerton. Over the years Louise supported many animal rescue groups and provided a home to several cats and dogs. Louise was the archivist of the family history and enjoyed sharing it with family members. She was a devoted mother who cherished the time spent with her children and their growing families.
Survivors: Children, Sue Ann wife of Vincent Duffy of Enola, Jeffrey C. Owen and his wife Tina of York Haven, Elizabeth M. Owen with whom she resided; grandsons, James R. Owen, Zachary D. Duffy and his wife Jessica, Alexander O. Duffy and his wife Rachael; step grandsons, Anthony M. DiGiovanni, Jr. and his wife Diana, Gino S. DiGiovanni and his wife Nicole; great grandsons, Jefferson W. Owen, James A. Duffy, Gavin M. Duffy; step great grandchildren, Anthony M. DiGiovanni III, Gianna DiGiovanni; nieces and nephews; cat, Callie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Dr. Robert H. Siegfried, Loretta C. Moyer and Josephine Nolt and most recently her cat, Samantha.
Services: Memorial Service 12:00PM Friday at St. John's United Church of Christ, Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall. Call 11:00AM to 12:00PM Friday in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Contributions may be made in Louise's memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019