|
|
Lourdes Lacap Guzman died on March 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones in Las Vegas, NV where she lived in retirement.
Known as "Ludy," she was born on September 22, 1930 in Masantol, Pampanga, Philippines to Victoria and Roman Lacap. She is the 2nd eldest of 6 siblings- the late Marcelina and Jose, and Corazon, Roman and Nicholas. She married Dr. Jose Guzman on December 8, 1962. They moved to the United States in 1969.
Lourdes was a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas Medical School in Manila, Philippines. Her post graduate work, rotating internships and residencies included Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, NJ, Princeton Hospital, NJ, Suburban Hospital, OH, and Sacred Heart Hospital, PA.
Lourdes and Jose raised their family in Bethlehem, PA where she worked on the medical staff at Allentown State Hospital for 27 years.
She is survived by her 4 children: Christopher (Sara) and twins Leonardo and Lorenzo of Sevilla, Spain; Madonna Reed (Donald) and sons DJ and Roman of Brooklyn, NY; Joseph Guzman of Los Angeles, CA; and Suzanne Wilson (Brandon) and children Canon and Isla of Los Angeles, CA.
In 2005, Ludy retired to sunny Las Vegas. She was an active member of St. Joseph Husband of Mary Church and The Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer Church where she volunteered as a Eucharistic minister every Sunday as well as leading a weekly prayer group.
Ludy has traveled the world but mostly loved to spend time with her family and friends; talking, eating and laughing together.
Lourdes will be buried with her husband at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA during a private interment. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020