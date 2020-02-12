|
Lucielle M. (Meek) Voight, 90, of Palmer Township, passed away on February 7 at Easton Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1929 to Charles and Isabel Meek in Shamokin, Northumberland County. Survivors include her three children: Ann, Sandra, and William; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William, parents, brother Charles, and a grandson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, preceded by a calling hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 Wm. Penn Hwy., Palmer Twp., Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020