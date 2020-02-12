Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
(908) 859-4500
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucielle Voight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucielle M. Voight


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucielle M. Voight Obituary
Lucielle M. (Meek) Voight, 90, of Palmer Township, passed away on February 7 at Easton Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1929 to Charles and Isabel Meek in Shamokin, Northumberland County. Survivors include her three children: Ann, Sandra, and William; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William, parents, brother Charles, and a grandson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, preceded by a calling hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 Wm. Penn Hwy., Palmer Twp., Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finegan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -