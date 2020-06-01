Lucienne P. Rappaport
Lucienne P. Rappaport, age 83, suddenly passed away in her home on May 29, 2020 in N. Whitehall. Originally from Switzerland, "Coco" married Dr. Melvin Rappaport and moved to America as a young bride. She is survived by her three children Dr. Daniel Rappaport and his wife Christine, David Rappaport and his wife Cheryl, and Ruth Rappaport and her partner Rob. Her six petits coquelets are Benjamin, Alexandra, Gabrielle, Seth, Samuel and her beloved Yorkie Schatzi. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents Emile and Rose-Clara Ferarri and her sister Roseline Morel.

Lucienne was a beacon of light among all who knew her. She shared her joie de vivre through her lifelong work as an artist and instructor. Her talent inspired many to continue her creative legacy. She was the epitome of all that was loving, kind and beautiful in the world. Lucienne will be deeply missed and her loving family strives to get through their loss, as she would say, "one square at a time."

Services: A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Contributions: Rather than flowers, we ask that any donations in Lucienne's honor be sent to either the American Cancer Society or The Sanctuary at Haafsville Animal Shelter. 

Arrangements were made by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 31, 2020
Dear Family of Lucienne's,
She was a beacon of light and love to all who knew her. I will miss her greatly as we both shared so much happiness and sadness together.
Much love and sympathy, Cathy Rhoades
Cathy Rhoades
Friend
