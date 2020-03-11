|
|
Lucille D. (Snyder) Shook, 89, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Floyd R. Shook. Born in Slatington on February 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Adele (Rex) Snyder.
Lucille was employed for the former Keystone Lamp Factory in Slatington, working on the assembly line. Prior to that, he worked in the cafeteria at the Allentown General Hospital. During her working years, she also worked as a private home health aid throughout the area. Lucille was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bath, the Women of the Moose Lodge 1375, and the Slatedale Fire Co. Women's Auxiliary. Lucille loved playing cards and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by a son: Earl G. Snyder of wife Toni of Walnutport; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; Brother: Dale F. Snyder and wife Grace of Walnutport; Sisters-in-law: Jean Snyder, Doris Snyder. She was pre-deceased by siblings Ruth Davies, Donald Snyder, Lois Semmel, Bill Snyder, Clayton Snyder, and a brother-in-law: Richard Semmel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11AM. Interment of cremains will follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Rd, Bath PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020