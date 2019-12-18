Home

Lucille D. Simpson, 95, of Easton, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Lucille was the wife of Walter J. Simpson who passed away in 1980. Born in Bethlehem, Lucille was the daughter of the late Roy A. and Marie C. (Morrison) Weinburg. Lucille was a lifelong member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Surviving Lucille is her son Jack and his wife Sammie of Easton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Calling hours will be on Friday December 20 from 10:00-10:50 am in the church. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019
