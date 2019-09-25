|
Lucille E. Foster, 88 of Treichlers, PA. passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hospice Unit, Allentown, PA. Born January 18, 1931 in Catasauqua, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Fehnel and the late Addie (Miller) Fehnel. She was the wife of the late Theodore D. Foster, Sr. who passed away in April 2014. Lucille was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church Cherryville, PA. She enjoyed doing various types of puzzles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are son, Theodore D. Foster, Jr. and wife Karin of Northampton, PA, daughters, Doris M. wife of Jeffrey Siegfried of Danielsville, PA, Janet wife of John Weber of Cherryville, PA. Jane A. wife of Edward Tretiak of Northampton, PA; brothers, Robert Fehnel of Walnutport, PA, Michael Fehnel and wife Cindy of Schnecksville, PA, sisters; Nancy Hetten of CT, Dorothy Fehnel of Catasauqua, PA, Elaine Murdock of Alburtis, PA, Rose wife of Jack Lawrence of Catasauqua, PA and Barbara Rice of Whitehall, PA; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters, Helen Bartholomew, Jean Miller, and brothers, Alfred and Dennis Fehnel.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 27, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Jami L. Possinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hope Lutheran Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019