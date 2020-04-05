|
|
Lucille E. Williams, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born in Easton, PA, daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Altenbach) Weikert.
In addition to raising her family, Lucille was a devout parishioner of St. John's – Holy Angels Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered at Millcroft Nursing Home. Lucille was also known as the "Knitting Nana" for all the mittens and hats she knitted for the children at Holy Angels School. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family and friends. Lucille and her late husband, Jack, enjoyed traveling, taking over 40 cruises through the course of their loving marriage. She was a huge fan of the Eagles, Sixers, and especially the Phillies.
Lucille is survived by her children, Regina Costantino (Mike), Jack (Lyn), Scott (Phyllis), Cindy Bartosik (Frank), Patti Lawler (Jim), and Beth Johnson (Trevor); her grandchildren, Mike (Samantha), Tony (Michelle)and Matt (Rachel) Costantino, Sean (Kate), Todd (Amy), and Krista Williams, Joe and Katie Bartosik, Erin Sposato (Tony) and Bren Lawler, and Brooks, Ryne and Gehrig Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current public health crisis, services for Lucille will be held privately with her immediate family. Following the health crisis, a Celebration of Life Mass and Memorial Service will be held in Lucille's honor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020