Lucille Hess Brotzman

Lucille Hess Brotzman Obituary
Lucille Hess Brotzman, a longtime resident of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in SpiriTrust Lutheran, Gettysburg, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald R. Brotzman, in 2001. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Francis H. and Dorothy A. (Schenck) Hess. Lucille served on the Bethlehem YMCA Board and attended Grace Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed music and singing and was a member of the Liberty High School chorus.

Surviving are two sons, John, and wife Cynthia (Sakovics Collins) of Bar Harbor, Maine and David, and wife Catherine of Lake Meade, PA.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. She will be buried in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Lucille was a dedicated contributor to the and donations sent to them in her memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
