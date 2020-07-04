1/
Lucille "Boots" Hopper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille "Boots" Hopper, a long-time resident of Emmaus, passed away on June 30 in Richlandtown, PA. She was the widow of LeRoy Hopper. Born in Paterson, NJ, her siblings nicknamed her "Boots," a name that stayed with her for her whole life.

Boots graduated from Central High School in Paterson, and worked at Western Electric in New Jersey and New York. She met her future husband, Roy, while they were singing in their church choir, and they were married after his military service in World War II. Boots and Roy were avid travelers, visiting locations all over America and the world. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown, and a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

She is survived by a grandson, as well as a nephew and several nieces. She was predeceased by her husband and son, as well as by her siblings. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Stephens Funeral Home Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved