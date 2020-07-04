Lucille "Boots" Hopper, a long-time resident of Emmaus, passed away on June 30 in Richlandtown, PA. She was the widow of LeRoy Hopper. Born in Paterson, NJ, her siblings nicknamed her "Boots," a name that stayed with her for her whole life.
Boots graduated from Central High School in Paterson, and worked at Western Electric in New Jersey and New York. She met her future husband, Roy, while they were singing in their church choir, and they were married after his military service in World War II. Boots and Roy were avid travelers, visiting locations all over America and the world. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown, and a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
She is survived by a grandson, as well as a nephew and several nieces. She was predeceased by her husband and son, as well as by her siblings. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Stephens Funeral Home Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com