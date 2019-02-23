Lucille L. Hritz, 82, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Westminster Village, Allentown, under the care of St. Luke's VNA Hospice. For over 60 years, she was the loving wife of the late Michael "Mick" Hritz, Jr., who died in 2016. Born in Fountain Hill, Lucille was the daughter of the late George P.L. and Ida (Decker) Rowe. Her father was killed in WWII when she was a young girl, so after her mother remarried, Lucille was also raised by her stepfather, the late Michael J. Papp. She worked in the cafeteria for the Bethlehem Area School District for several years. She was a former member of the Autumn Club in Bethlehem Township, and a current member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bethlehem. Lucille always enjoyed going out to dinner on Friday nights with her girlfriends. Survivors: sons David Hritz and his wife Lorena of Hellertown, Dennis Hritz and his wife Sunni of Bethlehem Township; grandchildren Nathan and his wife Betsy, Adam and Melissa; great-grandchildren Bryson and Colin. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 25, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Farmersville Cemetery, Bethlehem Township. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017; or to St. Luke's VNA Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary