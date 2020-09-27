1/
Lucille I. Hilbert
Lucille I. Hilbert 92. of Allentown, passed away on Friday September 25, 2020. Lucille was the wife of the late Jack D. Hilbert Sr. who passed in 2012. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Charles and Carrie (Hottenstein) Fahringer Sr. Lucille was a member of St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown, where she was a member of the Mother, Daughter Circle. She worked at the former King's Department store for 20 years. Surviving are her sons; Jack D. Jr. (Susan) of Schnecksville, Michael D. (Laura) of Orefield, and her daughters; Elacia wife of Mark Seem of West Lafayette, IN, and Patricia wife of John Phillips of Bethlehem. Lucille has eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson Timothy M., and siblings; Ralph, Charles Jr., and Dorothy Tomson. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lucille's memory to her church, 405 N. Jerome St. Allentown, Pa. 18109

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memories & Condolences
