Lucille L. Schantz, 92 years, of Luther Crest, formerly of Orefield, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Louis M. Schantz for 71 years last August. Born in Fogelsville, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Lillie (Bittner) Held. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville where she sang on the choir for 80 years and was an active member of the Ladies Aid. Lucille's twin great grandchildren were the light of her life. Survivors: Husband, Louis, daughters Donna Kressin and husband Robert of Orefield, and Sharon Schantz of Orefield, grandchildren, Matthew Kressin and wife Elizabeth and Brian Kressin; great grandchildren, James and Evelyn Kressin; sister in law, Rochelle Held of State College, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Russell and Robert Held, and sisters, Hilda Hausman and Edna Haas. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private Interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Endowment Fund, PO Box 966, Fogelsville, PA 18051. Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary