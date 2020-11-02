1/1
Lucille L. Young
Lucille L. Young, 83, of Coopersburg, passed away November 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Upper Bucks Campus. Born in Limeport, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. and Ruth E.L. (Schanz) Young. Lucille was a member of Chestnut Hill Church, Coopersburg.

Survivors: Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Sister, Mae Beahm.

Services: 10:30AM Thurs., Nov 5th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10-10:30AM Thurs. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
