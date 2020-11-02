Lucille L. Young, 83, of Coopersburg, passed away November 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Upper Bucks Campus. Born in Limeport, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. and Ruth E.L. (Schanz) Young. Lucille was a member of Chestnut Hill Church, Coopersburg.



Survivors: Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Sister, Mae Beahm.



Services: 10:30AM Thurs., Nov 5th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10-10:30AM Thurs. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.



