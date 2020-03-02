|
|
Lucille M. (Carmitchel) Ferrey, 81, of Lakeville, formerly of Allentown, passed away February 29, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Robert T. Ferrey. She was an inspector for Western Electric/AT&T for many years until retiring.
Survivors: Sons, Tom and Todd Ferrey; Daughter, Tina Chidiac; 7 Grandchildren, Chelsea Ferrey, Samantha Ferrey, Nicholas Chidiac, Brandon Ferrey, Lindsey Chidiac, Jessi Ferrey and Joshua Chidiac; 1 Great-Grandchild, Lucas Romano.
Services: Memorial Service 10:30am Friday March 6, 2020, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling hour will be held in the Tuscan Room starting at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made by mail to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Alder Pl, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020