Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Lucille Hoffman
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Lucille M. "Lucy" Hoffman


1926 - 2020
Lucille M. "Lucy" Hoffman Obituary
Lucille M. "Lucy" Hoffman, 93, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born on December 9, 1926 in Leather Corner Post, PA, a daughter of the late James and Florence (Erb) Wertman. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Carson L. Hoffman, in 1998. She was employed as a floor lady for the former IB Sportswear for many years. She was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors: Lucy is survived by her son, Keith and wife, Patricia Hoffman; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Lucy is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -