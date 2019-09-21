|
|
Lucille M. Kromer, 84, formerly of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Russell D. "Buppy" Kromer, with whom she shared 55 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2018. Born in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Helen (Kromer) Hall. She was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1953. A member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union, Lucille was employed at various garment mills in the region where she worked as a sewing machine operator for many years, before retiring in 2000 from the former Scotty's Fashion in Palmerton. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed needlework, planting flowers, attending Iron Pigs games, and collecting bobbleheads. Lucille was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, where she formerly served as an usher and Sunday school teacher. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter, Donna Neetz and her fiancé, Kyle Hood, of Northampton; two sons, Darrell R. Kromer, and David A. Kromer and his wife, Tina, both of Danielsville; two grandchildren, Michael Fronheiser and his fiancée, Sydney Hillborn, of Walnutport, and Michelle Neetz and her fiancé, Joseph Bonnema, of Northampton; a great-granddaughter, Jazmine; two sisters-in-law, Doris Hall, of Moore Township, and Patricia Hall, of Northampton; nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Russell, she was predeceased by a stillborn grandson, Matthew Fronheiser, and two brothers, Marlyn and Lamar Hall. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019