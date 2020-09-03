1/1
Lucille M. Snyder
1930 - 2020
Lucille M. Snyder, 90 of Schnecksville, PA. died on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born March 16, 1930 in Laurys Station, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren L. and Minerva S.

(Shankweiler) Mantz. She was the wife of William C. Snyder with whom she shared 68 years of marriage this past January 12, 2020.

Lucille worked for the former Western Electric/Lucent Technologies, Allentown as a bench hand for 22 years before retiring. She was a 1948 graduate and Valedictorian of her class from South Whitehall Township High School.

Lucille was a long time member of the Telephone Pioneers and a former member of their mixed bowling League.

She was an animal lover which was evident with all the Feline and Fido companions she had through out her years.

Surviving along with her husband are son, Gregory D. Snyder and wife Lynn of Macungie, PA, daughter, Ms. Debra Berresford of Whitehall, PA, brother, Ramon Mantz and wife Elizabeth of Macungie, PA, an Aunt, Mrs. Edith Foster of Laurys Station, PA; 2 Grandchildren, Jenna Snyder, and Adam Berresford and wife Amanda, and a Great-Grandson, Liam.

A Funeral service for the family will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home,

2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laurys Station, PA. The public is reminded to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings while attending.

Contributions: May be made to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
SEP
8
Interment
St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery
