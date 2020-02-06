|
Lucille R. (Kotran) Ring, 88, of Allentown passed away February 4th 2020. She was loving wife of the late Robert Ring. Born in January 1932, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve (Seng) and Paul Kotran. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School. Lucille worked for many years at Macy's Dept. Store, Levine's, and Sheridan School. Survivors: Daughter- Julie Ann and husband Kevin O'Brien; Sons- Bill Ring and wife Patrice and Tom Ring; 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren; 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She was predeceased by her son- Robert Ring Jr. and granddaughter- Kelly.
Suely as she was referred to by her siblings lived a full life and had many hobbies and interests. She especially loved spending time with her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. She was an avid reader, card player and played tennis for over 30 years. Her favorite pastime was the Penny slots at any Casino, she was a Major Sports Fan, especially for her Alma Mater and loved her Horse Skunky, which she rode for many years. She was an accomplished Sewer and was always up for a Road Trip to spend time with her family and many friends. Lucy aka 2 Grams was an active member of the Senior Center in Allentown.
Services will be Private for the family.
