Lucille R. Schock
Lucille R. Schock, 83, Whitehall, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Gene L. Schock. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. and Ruth M. (Heimbach) O'Neil. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Whitehall.

Survivors; daughters, Cindy R. wife of Larry Martin, Donna M. wife of Charles Waltrick, Dae L. wife of Dean Hermany, Gena L. wife of Michael Budd, and Kelly D. wife of Matt Gerber; six grandchildren, David, Dana, Taylor, Skye, Cole and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe, Miles, Quinn, Charlie, Oliver, Owen and Elliot.

Services will be private. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lucille's memory may be made to St. John's UCC 575 Grape St, Whitehall, PA 18052

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
September 24, 2020
Dear Dae,
I am so very sorry to see your Mom passed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Dean and all of your family at this sad time.


Laurie Vandegrift
Classmate
