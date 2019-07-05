Lucretia C. Rowe 52, of Allentown, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband Calvin R Rowe who were married for 30 years. She was born in Reading on July 29, 1966 a daughter of Laura (Archie) Jones of Reading and the late James J Jones. She was a 1984 graduate of Reynolds High School in Winston Salem, NC. and was employed by Aetna Insurance Co. as a senior claims processor, first in Reading then in Allentown for 28 years, last working May 22, 2019. Also surviving is her son, Calvin R Rowe, II, her brother, Erron Archie of Muhlenberg Twp., her sister Erica Archie of Winston Salem NC., her step sister Melissa Attwater of Winston Salem NC., uncles John P Archie and his wife Diane, and Thomas Archie, and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and close family friends. Also her many friends and co-workers from Aetna Insurance. She was predeceased by her brother, James C Jones. A Memorial Service will be Monday July 8, 2019 at 12noon in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A gathering of friends and relatives will be 11:30-12 noon. Please pay respects online www.theocauman.com Published in Morning Call on July 5, 2019