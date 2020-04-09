Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy M. Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy M. Golden Obituary
Lucy M. (Miller) Golden, 91, of Whitehall, passed away April 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Louis Golden, Jr. Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Susan Miller and Stephen Perbula (step father). She graduated from Hazelton High School and retired from Western Electric/ AT&T after 30 years of service. Lucy was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and the Telephone Pioneers Club. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and gardening.

Survivors: sons- Don Golden of Whitehall, Jim and wife Monika Golden Flores of Jupiter, FL; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings- Joseph, Eleanor, Dorothy, Emily and Betty.

A Private viewing will be held Tuesday, April 14th in the morning with Service to follow in the vestibule of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions can be made in Lucy's memory to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -