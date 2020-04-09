|
|
Lucy M. (Miller) Golden, 91, of Whitehall, passed away April 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Louis Golden, Jr. Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Susan Miller and Stephen Perbula (step father). She graduated from Hazelton High School and retired from Western Electric/ AT&T after 30 years of service. Lucy was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and the Telephone Pioneers Club. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and gardening.
Survivors: sons- Don Golden of Whitehall, Jim and wife Monika Golden Flores of Jupiter, FL; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings- Joseph, Eleanor, Dorothy, Emily and Betty.
A Private viewing will be held Tuesday, April 14th in the morning with Service to follow in the vestibule of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions can be made in Lucy's memory to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020