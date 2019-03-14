Home

March 21, 2018On the First Anniversary of our beloved Mother's passing, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone who genuinely appreciated, loved and respected her. To those of you who have walked alongside us through our grief...Thank You. We miss our beautiful Mother, but we know that she is at peace. We feel her presence, warm smile, love and encouragement as we continue our journey. She was truly the Best Mother and we were Blessed to have had her as ours.Pete, Mike, David, Teresita and Millie
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
