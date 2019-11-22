Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Windish Lutheran Church
617 E 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Gorcsan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy R. Gorcsan


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy R. Gorcsan Obituary
Lucy R. Gorcsan, 98, of Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St Louis. She was born in Bethlehem on September 30, 1921, the daughter of the late Rocco Carchio and Antoinette (Marinaccio) Carchio. She was the devoted wife to the late John Gorcsan Jr. for 62 years. Lucy attended Liberty High School in Bethlehem and worked as a shipping clerk for Lehigh Dress Company, also in Bethlehem. She was a homemaker after marriage. She participated in the Ladies Auxiliary of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church. Lucy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors: She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Lou Raiser (husband Barry) and son, John Gorcsan III, MD (wife Marianne). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Daniel Raiser (wife Christy), David Raiser, and Marcy Nase (husband Philip), Sarah Gorcsan, Emily Gorcsan, and great-grandchildren: Jack, Luke, and Samantha Raiser and Torrin and Eden Rose Nase.

Services: Saturday November 30, 2019 at St. John's Windish Lutheran Church 617 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015, with visitation at 9:30am, and service at 10:30am.

Contributions: Memorial Contributions may be made to: () or St. John's Windish Lutheran Church (https://www.stjohnswindish.org). Send online condolences to: www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -