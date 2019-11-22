|
Lucy R. Gorcsan, 98, of Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St Louis. She was born in Bethlehem on September 30, 1921, the daughter of the late Rocco Carchio and Antoinette (Marinaccio) Carchio. She was the devoted wife to the late John Gorcsan Jr. for 62 years. Lucy attended Liberty High School in Bethlehem and worked as a shipping clerk for Lehigh Dress Company, also in Bethlehem. She was a homemaker after marriage. She participated in the Ladies Auxiliary of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church. Lucy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors: She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Lou Raiser (husband Barry) and son, John Gorcsan III, MD (wife Marianne). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Daniel Raiser (wife Christy), David Raiser, and Marcy Nase (husband Philip), Sarah Gorcsan, Emily Gorcsan, and great-grandchildren: Jack, Luke, and Samantha Raiser and Torrin and Eden Rose Nase.
Services: Saturday November 30, 2019 at St. John's Windish Lutheran Church 617 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015, with visitation at 9:30am, and service at 10:30am.
Contributions: Memorial Contributions may be made to: () or St. John's Windish Lutheran Church (https://www.stjohnswindish.org). Send online condolences to: www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019