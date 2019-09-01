Home

St Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA 18103
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Avenue
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Avenue
Allentown, PA
More Obituaries for Lucy Salvaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Salvaggio


1917 - 2019
Lucy Salvaggio Obituary
Lucy Salvaggio died peacefully on August 29, 2019 at Luther Crest Living Center in Allentown, PA. Her love will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Born in Lattimer Mines, PA on January 28, 1917. She was the daughter of Angelo and Carmella Spadell.

She and her husband, Angelo, were married on September 14, 1941 and resided in Hazelton, PA for 57 years. She nurtured her family and devoted herself to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her warmest moments were those spent sharing time with them. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, and gardening. In 1998 she and Angelo moved to Allentown where she became involved in the Senior Citizens Center Quilting Group until 2008.

She is survived by her sons: Tony Salvaggio, James Salvaggio, and daughter, Rosann Salvaggio-Boynton. Her grandchildren include: Thomas Salvaggio and his wife Destiny, Christy, wife of Chad Ghigarelli, Suzie, wife of Tim Spinoza, Amy, wife of Jim Baker, Kim, wife of Cyrus Clemensen, and Amanda DiChello. Her great-grandchildren include: Siena, Adam, Karissa, Tony, Timothy, Anika, Tommy, James, and Juliet. Eight loving nieces and nephews enriched her life with their joy and love for her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Angelo, she was preceded in death by her three brothers and four sisters.

A viewing will be held 10AM on Friday, September 6th, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11AM, celebrated by Monsignor John Murphy, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 1040 Flexer Avenue Allentown, PA 18104. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made in Lucy's memory to the P.O. Box 96011

Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
