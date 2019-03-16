|
Luella M. Kocher, 95 years, formerly of New Smithsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown. She was the widow of Earl Kocher. Born in Weisenberg Twp., she was a daughter of the late George and Athena (Rupp) Masters. Luella was a member of Ziegels U.C.C. in Breinigsville. She was a 50+ year member of Kutztown Grange. Survivors: Daughters, Linda L. wife of James Fritch of Mohnton and Christal J. wife of Lenny Witman of Breinigsville; Grandson Kurt Witman; Great-grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan and Darren; and Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Stacy Fritch.Memorial Service: 11 A.M. Monday, March 18, at Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 to time of service. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ziegels U.C.C., 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville, PA18031. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019