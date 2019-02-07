Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Emmaus, PA
Luigi Mannino, 85, of Lower Macungie Twp., died on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Ninfa (Merendino) Mannino. Born in Carini, Sicily, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rosa (Mannino) Mannino. He was of the Catholic faith. Survivors: Wife; Sons, Antonio Mannino and Giuseppe Mannino; Sister, Rosa Randazzo; and Grandchildren, Luigi, Ninfa, Rosa, Salvatore, Giuseppe and Gabriella.Services: 10:15 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will take place in Composanto Di Carini Cemetery in Sicily, Italy.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019
