Luigi Mannino, 85, of Lower Macungie Twp., died on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Ninfa (Merendino) Mannino. Born in Carini, Sicily, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rosa (Mannino) Mannino. He was of the Catholic faith. Survivors: Wife; Sons, Antonio Mannino and Giuseppe Mannino; Sister, Rosa Randazzo; and Grandchildren, Luigi, Ninfa, Rosa, Salvatore, Giuseppe and Gabriella.Services: 10:15 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will take place in Composanto Di Carini Cemetery in Sicily, Italy.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019