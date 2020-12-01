Luis A. Martinez, 53 of Bethlehem passed away November 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Luis was born in Ponce Puerto Rico, son of the late William and Carmen (Nasario) Martinez.
Survivors: His siblings Luis Antonio, Miguel, William, Evelyn, William, Lydia Daisy, Julio, Hector and Juan Martinez and their families. Predeceased by a step-son Carlos Rodriguez.
Drive By or Walk Up Viewing: Thursday December 3, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 noon at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Graveside Service: Thursday at 1PM in Greenwood Cemetery Allentown.