Born: April 9, 1959



Passed: September 18, 2020



It is with great sadness that the children of Luis Alberto Ocasio, 61, of Bethlehem PA announces his passing after medical complications on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Beltin will be lovingly remembered by his children, Elisandra (Peter) Rivera, Maria, and Jerson (Janily) Arroyo as well as his stepdaughter Luz Roman. He will also be adoringly remembered by his eleven grandchildren: Elijah M. Pagan-Ocasio, Enrique M. Rivera, Justin M. Rivera, Rachel L. Rivera, Olivia G. Rivera, Jason S. Arroyo, Davian N. Feliciano, Jaeden L. Arroyo, Anthony McNeil-Roman, JenElis Rooman and Ajaiyah Roman and great-grandson, Lucas M. Ocasio. Beltin was predeceased by his mother Maria Virginia Aguirre, and father Guadalupe Ocasio.



A Funeral Service in Beltin's memory will be held on Friday, September 25 from 6-8 pm at Boyko Funeral Home, 855 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA.



Please be advised there can only be a limited amount of family and friends allowed in the facility at once. If you choose to pay your respects to the family, please be patient and follow instructions or you will be asked to leave the premises. The family appreciates everyone's understand and patience during this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store