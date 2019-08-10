Home

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Luis Augusto Martins


1932 - 2019
Luis Augusto Martins Obituary
Luis Augusto Martins, 87 of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born January 8, 1932 in Setúbal, Portugal; son of the late Luis de Jesus Martins and Maria d'Ascenção Martins. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Maria da Purificação Martins.

Luis immigrated to the United States in 1974. He had a strong work ethic and made a career in construction.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Maria; sons, Fernando Martins and his wife, Ana Paula; João Martins and his wife, Sharon; and Nuno Martins and his wife, Abigail; his brother, José Martins; sister, Cacilda Martins; as well as his grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Allison, Ethan, Claire, Max, and Gage. Luis was preceded in death by his brother, Henrique Martins and his sister, Maria Carvalho.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to immediately follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019
