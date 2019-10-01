Home

Lukas W. Roberts Jr.


2019 - 2019
Lukas W. Roberts Jr. Obituary
Lukas W. Roberts, Jr., treasured son of Lukas W. Roberts, Sr. and Caitlyn J. Weslosky of Catasauqua, PA., was born on September 18, 2019 at 4:18 AM in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. Lukas's family was blessed with almost two hours with Lukas before he went to his heavenly home at 6:00 AM. His life was a brief, but precious gift. A memorial gathering will be held on October 5, 2019 at 2:30 PM. in the Jordan U.C.C. Church, 1837 Church Road Allentown, PA. 18104. Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be sent to Jordan U.C.C. Memorial Fund, at the address above. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019
