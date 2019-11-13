|
|
Luther D. Zimmerman, 88, of Allentown died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Dolores (Alexander) Zimmerman to whom he was married 67 years last June 21. Born in Kempton, December 1, 1930, Luther was the son of the late Fred G. and Esther E. (Oswald) Zimmerman. He graduated from Slatington High School, Class of 1948 and The Pennsylvania State University, Class of 1952, with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry. He retired as a Captain for the former Trans World Airlines, based in the New York Metropolitan Area for 24 years before retiring in 1990. Prior to that, he served as Co-Pilot for Trans World Airlines for 10 years. Captain Zimmerman made 1,276 Trans-Atlantic Crossings during his 34 year tenure. From 1953-1956, Luther worked for Penn State University as the Assistant Agricultural County Agent for Carbon and Monroe Counties. Luther was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Allentown. He was a member of Slatington Lodge # 440, F. &A.M., a charter member of the Lehigh Valley Day Lodge # 813, Macungie, a member of Lehigh Consistory – Valley of Allentown, Rajah Shrine in Reading, the Ancient and Secret Order of Quiet Birdmen, Allentown Hanger and a life member of Penn State Alumni Association.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Dolores; daughters, Susan K. Foster of Allentown, Donna L. Maldonado of Macungie; twin grandsons, Kevin and Matthew Teller; predeceased by half brothers, Paul, George and Clarence Zimmerman, Lawrence Greenawald and half sisters, Margaret Hauser, Frances Schumaker.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1547 W. Chew St., Allentown, with the Rev. Rebekah Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the church. A private interment will take place at Jerusalem Red Church Cemetery, Kempton. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019