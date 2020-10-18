1/
Luther E. Ochs
Luther E. Ochs, 94, of Huntsville, AL, died peacefully Oct. 15, 2020 in Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home. He was the husband of the late Caroline E. (Warmkessel) Ochs. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (Miller) Ochs. He honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. Luther was a mailman for the US Postal Service, Allentown for 34 years, retiring in the late 1980's. He was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. Luther is survived by sons, Wayne L. Ochs and wife Gayle of Mary Esther, FL and Christopher D. Ochs of Emmaus; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Ochs of Emmaus; grandchildren, Deadre Ziolkowski, Gunnar T. Ochs, Chancellor Ochs, and Rachel G. Arney; 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Lynn E. Ochs. A funeral service will be held on Tues., Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 17, 2020
Uncle, Thank you for your service to our country.
Thank you for opening your home to sing Christmas Carols and showing us how to float in the ocean. You are dearly missed and remembered for many things. I want to remember you and honor you as a man who loved his family the Lord and the simple things in this life.
David Diehl
Family
