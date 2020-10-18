Luther E. Ochs, 94, of Huntsville, AL, died peacefully Oct. 15, 2020 in Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home. He was the husband of the late Caroline E. (Warmkessel) Ochs. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (Miller) Ochs. He honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. Luther was a mailman for the US Postal Service, Allentown for 34 years, retiring in the late 1980's. He was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. Luther is survived by sons, Wayne L. Ochs and wife Gayle of Mary Esther, FL and Christopher D. Ochs of Emmaus; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Ochs of Emmaus; grandchildren, Deadre Ziolkowski, Gunnar T. Ochs, Chancellor Ochs, and Rachel G. Arney; 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Lynn E. Ochs. A funeral service will be held on Tues., Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.



