Luz "Lucy" Brock
1949 - 2020
Luz "Lucy" R. Brock, 71 of Forks Township, PA passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born September 24, 1949 in Manhattan, NY. In 1969, within one week she graduated Roosevelt Nursing School, met her in-laws and married. On August 2, 1969, Lucy married the love of her life David A. Brock. Lucy dedicated her life to helping others. She was a compassionate nurse for 45 years. During that time she also served as a volunteer at the Washington Twp, NJ Ambulance Corp for 28 years. She was a certified CPR instructor, continuing to teach up until very recently despite her failing health. Her passion was studying the Bible and sharing what she learned with others. She dedicated decades of her life to sharing the hope she had for the future with everyone. Lucy loved dancing, playing cards with friends, spending time with her grandkids and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David A. Brock, her children Deborah Booth wife of Brian Booth, David M. Brock husband of Veronica Brock, her grandchildren Heather Jones wife of Joshua Jones, Jade White wife of Austin White, Korbin Brock, and Taylor Booth, her sisters Carmen Bermudez wife of Joseph Bermudez, Estrella Rodriguez wife of Louis Rodriguez, and Lydia Figueroa, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial talk will be given online on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm. This can be viewed at: http://www.livekingdomhall.com SEARCH: Nazareth, PIN: 4937

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
http://www.livekingdomhall.com SEARCH: Nazareth, PIN: 4937
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
We shared many memorable vacations and celebrations of family events with our grandchildren’s !i will miss you very much ! You are loved !❤❤❤❤
Concetta
Family
October 7, 2020
We shared so many wonderful moments. She will live in my heart forever. Miss you already my sister.
Carmen Bermudez
Sister
