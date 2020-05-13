Lydia Sandrock-Smith, of Allentown, passed away May 10,2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Henry Moser, and Suzette Moser. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, James C. Sandrock Sr. who passed in 1992, and remarried to the late Paul Smith, who passed May,2020. Surviving is her son; James C. Sandrock, Jr. and his wife Mary Ann( Young) Granddaughters; Jamie Sandrock of Florida,and Laura Peters, of North Catasauqua wife of Christopher Peters. Great Granddaughter; Brinley, Sister; Esther Carroll wife of Andrew Carroll and Nieces; Suzette Carroll and Judy Breaux. Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store