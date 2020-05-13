Lydia Sandrock-Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia Sandrock-Smith, of Allentown, passed away May 10,2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Henry Moser, and Suzette Moser. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, James C. Sandrock Sr. who passed in 1992, and remarried to the late Paul Smith, who passed May,2020. Surviving is her son; James C. Sandrock, Jr. and his wife Mary Ann( Young) Granddaughters; Jamie Sandrock of Florida,and Laura Peters, of North Catasauqua wife of Christopher Peters. Great Granddaughter; Brinley, Sister; Esther Carroll wife of Andrew Carroll and Nieces; Suzette Carroll and Judy Breaux. Burial services will take place privately due to current restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved