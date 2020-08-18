Lyman Roger Moss passed away on Sunday, August 16th, 2020. He was born in New York City, September 26, 1925. A graduate of Stuyvesant High School and attended New York University, Lyman was in the US Navy during World War II seeing active service on the CL 87 Duluth in the Pacific Theater. After service, he founded Garden State Farm Supply Company in Belvidere, N.J. Lyman was the beloved husband and best friend of Renee (née Gruber, née Perlin) for more than 63 years. He raised his family in Easton, Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Easton Lodge No.152 Free & Accepted Masons, and a founding member of B'nai Abraham Synagogue. Lyman was a devoted father to four children, Mark D. Moss (wife, Anne Hills), Beth Moss Heller (husband, William), Elaine Intenzo (husband, Dr. Charles), and Diane Mustin (husband, Scott). He was proud of his remarkable seven grandchildren; Sara (and Eric) Mauskopf, Eric (and Eliza) Mustin, Sydney (and Edward) Wess, Tamlyn Moss (and Brandon Ancone), Stephen (and Colleen) Kent, Alexandra Jo Heller & Samuel Lyman Heller. He felt blessed to bear witness to four great-grandchildren: Bryn Mauskopf, Aubrey Mauskopf, Ryan Mauskopf and Arden Wess. Lyman retired to Florida in 1978 where he was a member of Temple Menorah of Miami Beach, Temple Torah of Boynton Beach, and a member of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States, Valencia Isles Chapter Post 819, Boynton Beach. During 38 years in Florida, although a homebody at heart, Lyman happily accompanied his cherished wife around the world, enjoying many adventures, visiting 135 countries, all seven continents and seven seas, without taking off his Tilley hat! He was ahead of his time making all things nerdy seem cool. Not much of a sports enthusiast, he never missed a Star Trek episode or a good western. Although he was more comfortable in his role as secretary of the Square Dance Club, he good naturedly donned pastel shirt and pants to square dance with Renee. He had a passion for antiques and history, and especially enjoyed medallic art, antique photographia, and stereo cards as an active member of the Stereoscopic Society of America. Lyman loved wordplay and was always within reach of a dictionary, his favorite reading material. He loved following the stock market, was active in the Valencia Isles Investment Club, and assiduously read the Wall St. Journal, Barrons and many investment newsletters daily. In November 2016, he relocated to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at Kirkland Village to be near family, especially his son (who visited daily to troubleshoot his computer) and his daughters, who brought love, wine and bibs to save dry cleaning bills. Lyman left behind a heck of a lot of stuff to his wife and children who have no idea what to do with it. So, if you're looking for a plethora of souvenir T-shirts, hats, pins & buttons & assorted travel mementoes you should wait the appropriate amount of time and comb through Goodwill. Memory tributes may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. Contributions in Lyman's memory can be made to: Brith Sholom in Bethlehem (https://brithsholom.net
), Kirkland Village (https://www.presbyterianseniorliving.org/kirkland-village
), and the Biden/Harris 2020 campaign (https://joebiden.com
).