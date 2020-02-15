Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Lynda Shane
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Lynda L. Shane


1951 - 2020
Lynda L. Shane Obituary
Lynda L. (Kelley) Shane, 68, of Allentown, formerly of Schnecksville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late William A. Shane. Born in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, October 22, 1951, Lynda was the daughter of Lela M. (Bergman) Kelley of Allentown and the late Orville L. Kelley. She was employed at Guardian Life Insurance Company in Bethlehem for many years before retiring. Prior to that, she worked as a Vet-Tech in the Lehigh Valley, having a great love for animals.

Survivors: In addition to her mother; daughter, Julie C. Shane of Allentown; son, Daniel A., husband of Dr. Darcy R. Shane of Louisburg, KS; brothers, Kenneth P. Kelley and his wife, Kathy of Portland, OR, Richard J. Kelley of North Kingston, RI; grandsons, Weston and Bryson; nephews, Ryan and Matthew; nieces, Kristen and Karlee; predeceased by a sister, Carole J. Kelley.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
