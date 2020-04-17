Lynda M. Winkle
1949 - 2020
Lynda M. Winkle, 70, of Allentown, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Macungie. Born in Madawaska, Maine July 21st, 1949, Lynda was the daughter of the late Leo and Alvine (Clavette) Ouellette. She was employed as an Insurance Claims Adjuster for more than 25 years for Selective Insurance Group and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Survivors: Husband, Robert V. Winkle Jr. of Allentown; Children, Denise (Moffo) and her husband Daniel R. Hersh Jr. of Allentown, Dave Moffo and his wife Paula (Dancho) of Bethlehem, Vince R. Winkle of Emmaus; Grandchildren, Andrea, Adam and Eric Hersh, Corey and Alainna Moffo, Madison and Braxton Winkle; Siblings, Claudette (Ouellette) Northup and Richard Ouellette. In addition to her parents, Lynda will be joining her sisters Jacqueline and Mary Ann, and her brother Paul in Heaven. Lynda will be remembered for her unconditional love and support given to all who knew her. Allentown Funeral and Cremation Services, LLC will be taking care of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at Allentowncremationservices.com. In lieu of flowers, Lynda wanted memorial contributions to be made to ASPCA.org/Donate.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Allentown Cremations Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
610-841-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynda, I'm going to miss you more than words can say. You were my 2nd mom and a sister to my mom. Through the years you've shared your wisdom, laughter, and love with me and my family...and for that I will be forever grateful. I miss your voice, your jokes, your laugh, and those genuine tight hugs. Forever and ever in my heart, Debbie
Deborah Barnhardt
Friend
