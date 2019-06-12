Resources More Obituaries for Lynda Rushatz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynda Mary Rushatz

On June 6, 2019, about 3 pm, a short spring shower watered the gardens at First Health Hospice House in West End, NC. Just thereafter a large rainbow appeared. If you were standing in the garden there you could have seen this rainbow extending from the roof of the house skyward. It was the most perfect rainbow and her son Tim was able to take a picture at just the right moment. It is when Lynda went to heaven. Lynda was born on January 25, 1941, in Allentown, PA, to the late John C. Gaumer and the late Jeanne M. Reinsmith Gaumer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry John Gaumer and her infant grandson, Colin Timothy Rushatz. Lynda was a 1958 graduate of Allentown High School where she excelled in gymnastics. Thereafter she worked as a dental assistant for several years before marrying a newly commissioned Army 2LT named Al Rushatz. Lynda was the consummate Army wife for over 28 years shepherding her family through the challenges of 22 moves to various post assignments which included a 2-year stint with the Office of the Defense Representative, India, US Embassy in New Delhi, India. There she rose to the occasion, whether it was managing a household staff and two young children, negotiating the crowded streets of the city driving the family standard-shift car, or assisting in hosting various state functions at the Embassy or her residence. In 1990 Lynda and Al moved to Carolina Trace in Sanford, NC, where she enjoyed life to the fullest for the next 29 years. Lynda loved tending to her various flower and vegetable gardens, attending social functions and annual travels. Her travels took her around the world, but Lynda's favorite destinations were the beaches of the Carolinas and the Caribbean Riviera. An avid animal lover, she looked forward to spending time with the cats, dogs and horses that she made part of her family. Above all she loved her family and was so proud of each of them. She was forever thankful that her family lived close enough to enjoy frequent visits from her three children and four grandchildren. Lynda was a great cook and especially looked forward to all the holidays with excited anticipation of creating special meals for them. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alfred Stephen Rushatz, her son, Timothy John (Karen Linda) Rushatz, daughter Terri Jean (Michel) Dussault, daughter Tasha Jo (Roger Fehnel) Rushatz, and grandchildren, Chad Alan Rushatz, Cory Stephen Rushatz, Callie Lynn Rushatz, Adam Michel Dussault, and the many friends she made throughout her full life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lynda's name to the First Health Hospice House and Palliative Care, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC, 27376, a very caring and extremely helpful group, or a charity of your choosing. A celebration of Lynda's life is being planned with the date and location to be announced. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019