Lynda S. (Letko) Duffy, 66, of Neffs, died Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Sean Duffy, whom she married on October 15, 1978. Born in Minersville, September 6, 1954, Lynda was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Josephine H. (Dallago) Letko. She received her B.A. in Psychology from Villanova University in 1976. Lynda thoroughly and devotedly loved her neighbors and the entire North Whitehall Township community.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband Sean, she is survived by son, John A. Duffy and his wife Mariel of Atlantic Beach FL; daughter, Suzanne M. Romanchak and her husband John of Grasonville MD; her loving and constant companion Lillie; brother, Joseph A. Letko and his wife Virgina of Russell; sister, Mary Ellen DiRenzo and her husband Michael of Pottsville; cousin, Debbie Dallago of Wyomissing. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald V. Letko.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Lynda's life will be convened at a later date. Invitations to follow. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com