1/1
Lynda S. Duffy
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda S. (Letko) Duffy, 66, of Neffs, died Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Sean Duffy, whom she married on October 15, 1978. Born in Minersville, September 6, 1954, Lynda was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Josephine H. (Dallago) Letko. She received her B.A. in Psychology from Villanova University in 1976. Lynda thoroughly and devotedly loved her neighbors and the entire North Whitehall Township community.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband Sean, she is survived by son, John A. Duffy and his wife Mariel of Atlantic Beach FL; daughter, Suzanne M. Romanchak and her husband John of Grasonville MD; her loving and constant companion Lillie; brother, Joseph A. Letko and his wife Virgina of Russell; sister, Mary Ellen DiRenzo and her husband Michael of Pottsville; cousin, Debbie Dallago of Wyomissing. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald V. Letko.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Lynda's life will be convened at a later date. Invitations to follow. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Lynda was a wonderful neighbor and a special lady that welcomed me into the neighborhood with a friendly smile that left me know she was going to be a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, always.
Carol Frey
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved