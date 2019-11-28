Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Lynn Stout
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main Street
Emmaus, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main Street
Emmaus, PA
Lynn A. Stout


1947 - 2019
Lynn A. Stout Obituary
Lynn A. (Mowrey) Stout, 72, of Allentown, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Lower Macungie Township. She was the wife of Jeryl N. Stout to whom she was married 49 years. Born in Bethlehem, May 24, 1947, Lynn was the daughter of the late Sylvanus F. and Margaret R. (Casey) Mowrey. She was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Jeryl; children, Margaret S. Nietz and her husband, Devin of Lower Macungie Township, Christopher S. Stout at home; brother, Dwight F. Mowrey and his wife, Natalie of Bethlehem; sister, Sylvia A. Mowrey of Bethlehem; twin sister, Linda S. Beck and her husband, Peter of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Caitlyn, twin grandsons, Casey and Kyle; sister-in-law, Donna S. Stout of Boalsburg; predeceased by a sister, Marcelle J. Gano.

Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main Street, Emmaus, with the Rev. Brian Dixon officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Monday in the church. Private interment. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmaus Moravian Church, 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2019
