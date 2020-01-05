Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Union Church
7863 St. Peter's Road
Macungie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Union Church
7863 St. Peter's Road
Macungie, PA
View Map
Lynn B. Moyer Obituary
Lynn B. Moyer, 88, of Macungie, formerly of Alburtis, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the inpatient hospice unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Marilyn M. (Hunsicker) Moyer, who died on April 2, 1997. Born in Alburtis, Lynn was a son of the late Guy S. and Evelyn R. (Hoffman) Moyer. He was a member of St. Peter's Union Church, Macungie, and was 1948 graduate of Emmaus High School. Lynn honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as an insurance agent for 20 years, working for Prudential Financial, Inc., at their Kutztown office, retiring in 1988. Lynn was a board member of St. Peter's Church Cemetery, for many years. He was proud of and fortunate to have taken over 20 trips to Alaska, where he went salmon fishing and big game hunting. Lynn was a member of Ray A. Master, Post 217, American Legion, Topton; Breinigsville VFW #8282, Alburtis Rod and Gun Club and was an integral part of the formation of the Alburtis Swimming Pool. Lynn was also very active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and his three Eagle Palms. He later became a Leader for Troop #86 of Alburtis. Lynn is survived by his two daughters, Renee J. (Moyer), wife of James W. VanWert, Wescosville, and Gayle C. (Moyer), wife of Keith J. Wetzel, Emmaus; six grandchildren, Pamela Fitting, Nathan VanWert, Nicholas VanWert, Philip Wetzel, Jordan VanWert and Amanda Wetzel; and six great-grandchildren, Braeden Fitting, Kiera Fitting, Levi VanWert, Nolan Fitting, Gage VanWert and Ivy Wetzel. Lynn is also survived by a brother, Neil G., husband of Sylvia (Steffy) Moyer, Emmaus; and an aunt, Fern (Moyer) Landis, Macungie. In addition to his wife and parents, Lynn was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Duane K. "Cacti" and Janet G. (Brintzenhoff) Moyer. A funeral service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Union Church, 7863 St. Peter's Road, Macungie, with Revered Jerel W. Gade, officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by the United States Navy, will follow in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, adjoining the church. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The family requests that contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to St. Peter's Union Church, P.O. Box 147, Macungie, PA 18062. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
