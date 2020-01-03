|
Lynn Eldon Meadows, 86, of Emmaus, passed away on December 31, 2019 at home. Born in Altoona PA, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Mabel (Berger) Meadows. Lynn was married for 62 ½ years to Ethel M. (Bohler) Meadows. He worked for and retired in 1992 from the United States Postal Service out of the Emmaus Post Office as a letter carrier. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, during the Korean War.
Survivors: Wife, Ethel; Sons, Douglas (Krista), Brad (Robin), Walter (Dawn) and Jason (Rachel); 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joel and Eugene Meadows, and Fleda Benjamin.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corp.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020