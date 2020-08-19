1/
Lynn M. Dubbs
Lynn M. (Strobl) Dubbs, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away August 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of James R. Dubbs for 40 years. She took great joy in being a mother and did everything for her son. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of Louise Strobl and the late Carl Strobl. Lynn worked in accounting for many years. She loved visiting the beach and her favorite pastime was being outside, often while reading a book. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors: husband- James; son- Justin; mother- Louise; siblings- Glenn Strobl, Janet Pum, and Brian Strobl.

Services will be private for the family care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lynn's memory to a local food bank of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
