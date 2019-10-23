|
Lynn (Sippell Roylance) Rosenquest, 96, passed away peacefully at the Phoebe Home in Allentown on Tuesday, October 15th with her children at her bedside. Lynn was born in Manhattan and grew up in New Jersey, before moving to Pennsylvania in 1970. She was employed as an administrative assistant in New York, New Jersey, and the Lehigh Valley. Her most recent employers were the Redevelopment Authority of Allentown and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethlehem, where she worked until her retirement.
Lynn was a patron of the arts and progressive causes, and loved poetry, opera, and creating flower arrangements. An avid reader and a great lover of words, her vocabulary was remarkable. She enjoyed The New Yorker and The New York Times, and did the crossword puzzle every week - in ink. She lived independently until age 95, and always hosted family gatherings for birthdays, holidays, and celebrations. She and her late husband Bill owned a house on Long Beach Island, which remains a special place for her family. Cocktails, conversations, and Catch Phrase on the back deck were a highlight of her later years at the beach house.
She is survived by her daughters Cristina Walthier (and husband William) and Sally Kiefer (and husband Bernard); her son Jon Roylance (and wife Mary); her brother John Sippell (and wife Cathy); six grandchildren, Amy Walthier, Ethan Walthier, Jessie Castro (and husband Albert), Alex Kiefer (and fiancé Natasha Stelmak Schabner), Kate Kiefer (and husband Cameron Myers), and Benjamin Roylance; six great-grandchildren, Laura Talaber, Noah Castro, Charlotte Castro, Sophia Schabner, Evelyn Kiefer, and Roger Kiefer-Myers. She was predeceased by her husband R. William; former husband and father of her children Howard Roylance; parents Margaret Selander and Clifford Sippell; and sister Margaret Sippell.
A memorial service is planned for November 9th at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethlehem. Memorial donations may be made to the ACLU.
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019